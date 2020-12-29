Dog abuser on the loose? Woodlands feeders report mysterious injuries on strays, carcasses hanging from trees

From the mysterious injuries on stray dogs to the bags of animal remains hanging from trees, something sinister is afoot in Woodlands, say animal activists.

Alleging that the stray dogs around Attap Valley could have been abused from as far back as 2019, animal welfare group Exclusive Mongrels called on the authorities to look into the matter in a statement on Facebook on Monday (Dec 28).

According to the group, which has been actively carrying out a Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programme in the area, feeders have reported a man carrying out "suspicious activities" on several occasions. Several dogs have gone missing and there's been a rising number of injured dogs since the end of 2019.

When approached by feeders, the man would often become "hostile", they added.

The feeders had also snooped around the forested area where the man was seen and found "what seemed to be decomposing carcasses" hanging from the trees, Exclusive Mongrels said.

Suspicious man said he was "here to train the dogs": Volunteer

Exclusive Mongrels' claims echoed a recent Shin Min Daily News report, in which an unnamed volunteer described his encounters with a tall, middle-aged man who would drive a lorry to the forested area about three times a week.

"I saw him holding some tools that looked like sticks and walking into the forest.

"There were many gunny sacks on his lorry. It looked very suspicious."

When the volunteer attempted to engage the man, he turned aggressive and reportedly said: "I am here to train the dogs. If they don't listen to me, I will hit them."

The volunteer, too, claimed to have found bags containing what appeared to be dog fur and bones in the forest, adding that he has since made a police report.

That's not all — several stray dogs in cages were also found in the forest and subsequently rescued by other volunteers.

Stray dogs targeted for meat?

Pointing out that the animal remains appeared to indicate that the dogs had been skinned and plucked, the volunteer told the Chinese newspaper, "Now there is someone taking the flesh and wrapping the bones up.

"I think this is not just a case of dog abuse. It feels like a plan to kill these stray dogs," he told Shin Min, adding that he suspects that the man could be selling the dogs' meat.

Unsuccessful attempts to catch the perpetrator in the act

A number of injuries have also surfaced on the strays in the area, including broken legs and "bloody holes" on their head and body, he noted.

Both Exclusive Mongrels and the volunteer said that cameras were installed in the area in an attempt to capture the alleged abuse, but were discovered.

Two of the cameras he had hidden in the trees were destroyed by the man, the volunteer said.

According to Exclusive Mongrels, an email was sent to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) in March this year to report the matter, but there has not been any official reply.

However, an AVS representative had informed the group that it was aware of the "suspicious events" and would be investigating the matter during a meeting, said Exclusive Mongrels.

"We sincerely hope that the authorities will do their best in their investigation, to uphold the welfare of the Singapore Specials," they added.

"It could be a dog today, and a human tomorrow."

AsiaOne has reached out to AVS for more information.

