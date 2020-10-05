Dog bite lands woman in hospital, owner allegedly 'disappeared into thin air'

More than a week after a bite from a stranger's dog landed her in the hospital, one woman is appealing for the owner to stop ghosting her.

The victim, a 66-year-old retiree, was walking home after her morning swim on Sept 25 when she was bitten by the dog near Block 501 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

"[The owner] was walking and looking at her phone while the dog looked around like it was looking for a spot to relieve itself," she told the Chinese daily.

As she walked past the dog — which appeared to be a grey schnauzer — it suddenly attacked, biting her right arm.

"The woman had a fright and quickly pulled the dog away forcefully. When she did that, I cried from the pain."

The dog owner, a woman who looked about 30, called an ambulance for her, but subsequently "disappeared into thin air" she said.

The dog owner has since been ignoring her calls and messages, she said, hoping that the owner can "step forward and take responsibility" for the incident.

Eager to return home instead of getting warded in a hospital, she decided to visit a nearby clinic instead.

She eventually ended up visiting a hospital on the advice of the clinic's general practitioner.

She was warded for a night at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and ended up getting seven stitches as well as a cast for her fractured right arm, she said.

Her medical bills, which totalled over $2,000, were covered by subsidies and MediSave, but she expressed concern over incurring additional costs as she may need surgery on her arm.

She has even resorted to lodging a police report on the matter, she shared.

Cost isn't her only concern, however. According to the woman, her husband had been diagnosed with Stage Four lung cancer back in July and has only about four months left to live.

She is his main caregiver, but with her right arm injured, she has had to rely on help from friends in order to prepare food for him, she said.

"I tried to use my left hand to cook pumpkin and pork porridge for him and am trying my best to use my left hand when I take care of him. What else can I do?"

AsiaOne has reached out the Animal & Veterinary Service for more information.

Under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, dog owners can be fined up to $5,000 if their dog injures another person.

They may also have to pay up to $2,000 in compensation to the victim, with the compensation amount determined by the Magistrate's Court.

