Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions

Being stuck outside in Singapore's sweltering hot weather is an ordeal in itself. Now imagine being locked in a metal cage with barely any room to move.

That was the state in which volunteers from Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS) discovered a dog at an Ang Mo Kio industrial estate on Jan 5.

In a Facebook post appealing for help and a foster home for the dog, CDAS uploaded several photos of its poor living conditions.

Kept under the sweltering sun, the dog appeared to only have a plastic basin of water in its cage. It did not have any food save for several grains of rice strewn about on the ground.

The cage appeared to be covered with a grey cloth that was torn in some areas and a mattress.

CDAS wrote: "Did the owner consider the fact that the dog can get heat stroke in this scorching heat with no ventilation? Does he or she not know that the metal plate will be too hot for this dog to lie on it?"

Posted by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Saturday, 4 January 2020

Many left comments slamming the owner and suggested various methods to free the dog.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Speaking to AsiaOne on Jan 6, a CDAS spokesperson confirmed that they had cut open the locked cage and rescued the dog.

They added that it was "panting heavily" and drank more water after being freed.

It also had a "huge tumour" on its neck and abrasions on its snout that appeared to be from attempts to escape its cage.

While the dog is currently in good hands at a foster home, more tests are needed to determine if the tumour on its neck is cancerous.

The rescued dog had a tumour on its neck and abrasions on its snout.

PHOTO: CDAS

Under the Animal and Birds Act, first time offenders of animal cruelty may be fined up to $15,000, jailed up to 18 months or both.

However, there are no laws against the caging or chaining of dogs.

While guidelines such as the Animal & Veterinary Service's (AVS) code of animal welfare exist, failing to meet the minimum standards outlined is not considered an offence.

Such failures, however, may be used to support persecution in animal welfare cases.