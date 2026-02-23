Dog dies after fall from 13th floor of Choa Chu Kang HDB block; NParks investigating

A dog has died after allegedly falling from a HDB unit in Choa Chu Kang, according to a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 19).

The post, uploaded by Faizal Bulat to the Lost and found pets in Singapore group, has since garnered over 900 reactions and more than 120 comments.

The Facebook post contained a photo of a white dog, which appears to be a maltese, lying on the concrete floor.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was alerted by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to an incident involving a pet dog which allegedly fell from height and died in Choa Chu Kang on Feb 19.

"We are in contact with the dog owner and are looking into the matter," NParks group director for enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok said.

She advised pet owners to secure their house to keep their pets safely indoors and prevent them from escaping or falling from height.

Windows and gates should be secured with mesh or grilles that pets cannot squeeze through, and cats and dogs need to be microchipped and licensed.

She also reminded the public that being a pet owner is a "lifelong commitment" and that owners must be responsible and provide appropriate care throughout their pet's lifetime.

She pointed pet owners to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners to learn more about the minimum standards expected for animal housing, management and care.

Meanwhile, SPCA told AsiaOne they were notified of the incident on Feb 19, and that the dog had died before their rescue officer arrived.

Several windows in the HDB block were open, SPCA noted, making it unclear which unit the dog might have fallen from.

The owner was later identified and claimed his deceased dog from SPCA, also providing his details to co-operate with the society's investigations.

A home visit was conducted the next morning and SPCA inspectors found the owner "visibly affected".

"A family member had placed the dog on a sofa under an open window to pet him/her. She then went to prepare dinner, leaving the dog unattended and with access to the open window.

"It was not long after that their dog sustained a fatal fall from the thirteenth floor."

The owner was advised to secure his windows with grilles, should they have another dog in the future.

According to SPCA, high rise syndrome was the second greatest contributor to cases of poor animal welfare reported to the SPCA in 2025.

