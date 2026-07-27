Woman horrified to see dog hanging outside moving car: 'Insanely scary'

A woman was appalled when she witnessed a dog hanging outside of a car door as the vehicle was moving.

The Tiktok user @tinadestruit posted a video on Sunday (July 26) of a white dog with its head out of the window of a moving silver BMW.

In her caption, the motorcyclist wrote that she spotted a "cute dog" in a car but was not prepared for what happened next.

Moments later, as she trailed behind the BMW in the video, she noticed the dog hanging out of the car door by its leash.

"The dog [came] out," she said repeatedly in the video.

The motorcyclist ahead of her could also be heard honking his horn to alert the driver of the silver car.

As the dog released itself from the car door, the car also came to a halt.

The white dog could be seen bolting away from the road as the driver of the car stepped out to retrieve the dog.

The motorcyclist added in her caption that it was a good thing the road was not busy. She did not specify where in Singapore the incident took place.

In her video, she reminded pet owners to "always keep an eye on your pets in vehicles".

"This was insanely scary to watch," she wrote.

One TikTok user commented that the driver was "endangering both the pet's and other road users' lives".

Many netizens also called the driver "irresponsible" and "reckless", with some suggesting that the driver should have bought "a safety belt" for their dog.

AsiaOne has reached out to @tinadestruit for comment.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com