Dog left bleeding after getting stuck in Vivocity escalator

A weekend shopping mall jaunt with his dogs went awry for one pet owner when he learnt the hard way that furkids and escalators are not a good mix.

A pet dog was left bleeding after its hind paw was trapped in an escalator at Vivocity on Saturday (Aug 15) for half an hour, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The incident occurred on the third floor of the mall, at the escalator outside library@harbourfront, an eyewitness, who was not identified, told the Chinese daily.

The owner, a man who appeared to be in his forties, had brought his two dogs onto the escalator, she recounted.

While he carried one dog in his arms, the second dog, which appeared to be a King Charles Spaniel, was left sitting on the escalator steps.

Suddenly, the dog started yelping and the escalator stopped moving, she said.

"I took a closer look and saw that the dog's hind paw was stuck in the escalator. It could be its fur or nail that got sucked inside, or its toe that got stuck in the gap that caused the escalator to stop."

The dog's paw was bleeding, she added.

"The mall management was very quick to offer their assistance. Some people also called the Singapore Civil Defence Force for help."

Eventually, the mall's technicians managed to free the dog after dismantling parts of the escalator, said a retail worker at the mall.

This is not the first time a pet has gotten injured in a run-in with an escalator.

In 2018, a woman took to Facebook to urge other pet owners to carry their pets on escalators or use the lift or stairs instead after her dog's hind paws were badly cut in a similar incident.

* 𝐃𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫* It takes me lots of courage to write this after pouring a buckle of tears 😭... Posted by Cass Lim on Sunday, September 2, 2018

