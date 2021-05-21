'A dog is for life': Video of woman taking old dog out for a walk on wheelchair warms hearts

We all know that a dog is man's best friend and for many people, going on a walk with your pooch is where the bonding starts.

Yesterday (May 20), getai veteran Wang Lei shared a touching video of his neighbour and her pet on Facebook.

He approached the woman who was walking her dog using a pet wheelchair, asking her in Hokkein if she took her pet out every day.

"Yes. My dog's so old, I don't know how many days it has left," she responded, adding that the walks help her pet with defaecation.

In his post, Wang noted the animal's declining health: "My neighbour's furkid is so old that it can't stand anymore."

He praised the woman for not giving up on her pet.

She told him that she didn't find the daily walks troublesome, saying: "Having a dog means taking care of it for life."

His post has since garnered 17,000 likes, 739 comments and 3,200 shares.

The clip warmed many netizens' heart, but some of them said that the dog's paws should not be 'dragging' on the ground as it might get hurt.

'Owner you’re great! With a heart like yours, the dog must be very fortunate and blessed'

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

'Just my opinion! The dog’s legs are dangling, if the dog’s legs could be supported it would be more comfortable.' PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In contrast to this touching story, other dog owners made the news for abusing their pets.

On May 13, a Stomp contributor shared a video of a woman seen repeatedly hitting her dog with a stick on the balcony of a condominium unit. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it is currently investigating the incident.

In March, members of the public also called SPCA for help after a clip of a man cornering and kicking his dog circulated on social media.

Those who witness acts of animal cruelty are urged to call the police immediately and inform SPCA through their 24/7 hotline, 6287 5355 Ext. 9.

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com