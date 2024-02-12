'Dog owner, where are you?' 'Jay-walking dog' sent tumbling after apparent collision with car in Ang Mo Kio

Every dog has its day — but certainly not this day, and not for this dog.

A dog was seen tumbling across the road along Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 after what appears to have been a collision with an oncoming vehicle, according to a post on SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Feb 11).

A caption accompanying the post indicated that the car, a Honda Fit, had hit a "jay-walking dog", with the video owner indicating that driver of the vehicle had failed to stop to provide assistance.

In the video, dubbed a case of "hit and run", a small, white dog can be seen scampering across lanes and in front of a vehicle before possibly getting struck.

The dog then tumbles into the rightmost lane before quickly getting back on its paws.

As the car pulls away without stopping, the animal swiftly dashes back into the second lane before spinning around in a circle, appearing disoriented as another car comes to a standstill before it.

The dog continues running to the left as another the vehicle in that lane stops to give way.

Further up the road, a black sedan switches on hazard lights and parks along the shoulder, and a duo alight from the vehicle, making their way over to the dog.

A woman can then be seen entering the view of the camera, running in from the left with an object in hand, picking up the dog.

It is not clear if the woman is the dog's owner.

In the comments section, netizens expressed outrage at the owner of the dog, wondering how the canine even got loose to begin with.

"Dog owner, where are you?" One user concernedly questioned.

Another asked: "How did the owner of the dog let loose the dog on the road?"

Yet another user exclaimed: "Poor dog, the owner doesn't deserve to keep the dog!"

Some users also weren't too sure who the responsible parties in this incident would be.

"If the dog came from a blind spot position, the car involved may not be totally liable… driver may have not known that he/she has hit an animal," wrote one.

Another opined that the driver was not at fault, "because the dog owner is irresponsible".

Conversely, others stated that the driver of the vehicle which allegedly came into contact with the animal should have stepped up to take responsibility.

"The dog obviously shouldn't be on the road, but wow our drivers' propensity for excuses and deflecting responsibility is incredible," one user commented.

Stop and assist

According to the Road Traffic Act, when a vehicular accident occurs resulting in injury or death to any animal, the driver of the motor vehicle must stop the vehicle.

This applies only if the driver has reasonable grounds to believe that the animal has an owner or the presence of the injured or dead animal on the road is likely to pose a safety hazard to other road users.

The driver must then provide particulars to the pet's owner or take reasonable steps to inform the owner of this incident and their particulars.

Should the injured or dead animal pose a safety hazard to other road users, the driver must also take reasonable steps to alert other road users of this danger and immediately inform the police.

For first time offenders, failure to do so will result in a fine up to $3,000 or jail up to 12 months, or both.

For repeat offenders, the fine goes up to $5,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years, or both.

ALSO READ: Lost and found: Local actress tearfully reunites with pet dog spotted running on highway

khooyihang@asiaone.com