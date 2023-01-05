Dog returns from trainer dirty and with pus-filled wounds all over neck

A woman who left her Golden Retriever with a dog trainer while she went overseas got a rude shock when she returned and found her pet’s neck covered in wounds that were infected and filled with pus.

According to Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS) in a Facebook post, the wounds were allegedly caused by the use of electric and prong collars.

The first-time pet owner, referred to as E in the post, had adopted the three-month old Golden Retriever named Cody (not his real name) last year.

The puppy was described as hyperactive and difficult to train. As it grew to weigh 35kg, Cody became difficult to control, as it would lunge at everything and anyone even while on a leash.

E was then introduced to a female dog trainer, referred to as C, who recommended a B&T (board and train) option for Cody.

E agreed to send her pet on a three-week training stint with C, after which she noticed that the dog’s behaviour had indeed improved. Later on, when she went overseas, she left Cody in E’s care again for 10 days.

Things, however, didn’t go so well the second time.

E caught Covid-19 after returning from abroad and could not collect Cody immediately. She also noticed that updates from C weren't as regular as before.

When Cody was returned to her, she was shocked to find that he was dirty, unkept, and had matted fur. More significantly, there were wounds on his neck that were infected and filled with pus.

C had not highlighted the severity of his condition at any time, according to E.

In the post, CDAS suggested that the injuries were inflicted by shock collars.

“We advocate the use of the LIMA approach (Least Intrusive Minimally Aversive) because, most importantly, any training method and tool must not cause harm,” the welfare group added.

While aversive methods and dog boarding can be effective, CDAS said they aren’t as humane as they are based on fear and pain.

“It actually teaches the dog nothing but fear and a negative association to the event that triggers the pain and the person inflicting it.”

According to CDAS, the matter has been reported to NParks.

