'Doing the Taipei 101 climb': Monitor lizard spotted scaling HDB flat in Bukit Merah

A Bukit Merah HDB block got an unexpected "visitor" after a monitor lizard was seen scaling its exterior wall in a viral video on Friday (April 10).

The post was likened to the Taipei 101 climb by a commenter, who wrote: "Monitor lizard spotted! Probably doing the Taipei 101 climb."

Taipei 101 is a skyscraper located in the heart of Taiwan and was the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010.

The animal is seen reaching the height of the HDB block number.

In the comments section, several netizens raised concerns about the incident, while others were surprised by the sight.

"I have seen monitor lizards climbing trees but not buildings," said one user.

Another commented: "Not safe to sleep with the windows open."

The video has since garnered over 159,000 views and 2,400 reactions as at Monday.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, NParks' group director for wildlife management How Choon Beng said the agency was alerted to a sighting of a Malayan water monitor at an HDB block along Indus Road in Bukit Merah on Friday, adding that it was safely removed from the site by contractors and released into a forested area.

"Monitor lizards play an important role in our ecology as they feed on a wide variety of food types, including insects, crabs, snakes, and fish," said How, adding that such animals can be found in parks, forests, mangrove swamps, and even man-made canals.

"They also play an important role as scavengers in biomass breakdown and nutrient recycling."

Members of the public are advised to keep a distance if they encounter monitor lizards, especially if they are in their natural habitat.

"These animals are shy and will usually try to avoid humans. They are also generally not aggressive and will not attack unless they are disturbed or provoked," said NParks.

Pet dogs should also be kept on a tight leash as they may chase the monitor lizard and cause it distress, it said.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com