'Help me call police': Domestic helper allegedly flees abusive employer, seeks help from public

A foreign domestic helper allegedly fled her employer's home after suffering abuse and sought help from passers-by, according to a video posted on social media.

The clip, purportedly obtained from an employer, was posted on Monday (July 20) with the caption: "We got this video from our helper."

The incident reportedly took place at Block 150 Bedok Reservoir Road, although it was unclear when it occurred.

In the video, a visibly shaken woman is seen speaking to two members of the public, who also claimed to be foreign domestic helpers.

Appearing distressed and on the verge of tears, she attempted to explain what had happened in Punjabi, but the two women were unable to understand her.

The helper then reportedly wrote the words "Help me call police" on a piece of paper, in an apparent effort to communicate.

The person who submitted the video claimed that the woman had fled because she could no longer endure abuse from her employer.

The same source also alleged that the woman was the second helper to leave the same household for similar reasons, although no evidence was provided to support the allegation. The nature of the alleged abuse also remains unclear.

According to the social media post, the woman had left the house without her mobile phone.

The source further claimed they later returned to the area to look for her but were unable to find her and did not know whether anyone had contacted the police or if she had received assistance.

According to The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), it advises members of the public who suspect that a migrant domestic worker is being abused or mistreated to report the matter to the police immediately.

If investigations confirm abuse, employers may face severe penalties under the law and could be permanently barred from hiring migrant domestic workers.

AsiaOne has contacted MOM for comment and more information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com