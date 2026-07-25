'She was constantly screaming': Domestic helper's leg gets pinned under car in Sembawang

A 35-year-old domestic helper's leg was pinned under a car after the vehicle struck her.

Photos circulating in a Telegram chat group for motorists show police officers next to a black vehicle.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 508B Wellington Circle on Thursday (July 23) at about 8pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, her leg was found trapped between the vehicle's fender and tyre, and was freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

She was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The incident happened when she was returning home after shopping, Shin Min Daily News reported on July 24.

The 39-year-old driver was unaware that he had hit someone and, at one point, and had even turned the steering wheel.

He stopped only after several passersby shouted to alert him.

When a reporter from Shin Min arrived at the scene, there was a Red Rhino and two fire trucks, and more than 10 SCDF officers working to rescue the woman.

An eyewitnesses told the Chinese publication that he was passing by the area when he heard her screams.

When he rushed over, he saw her leg stuck under the car, while the driver remained seated inside the vehicle.

One resident, who called the SCDF, said: "When I went over to check on the woman, I saw that her leg was stuck. She looked like she was in pain and was constantly screaming."

[[nid:731235]]

melissateo@asiaone.com