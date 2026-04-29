'Helper is just a job title': Maid goes viral on TikTok over dance moves with employer

A domestic helper has gone viral after posting TikTok videos with her employer, delighting netizens with their wholesome energy.

A video posted on Saturday (April 25) by user @tinakhin14, identified as 30-year-old Tina Khin, shows her dancing with her employer, who is dressed in all black with a hoodie covering the employer's face.

The post has garnered close to 78,000 views and over 2,400 likes.

Tina's most viral video, posted on April 3, amassed 450,000 views.

Her employer, who only wanted to be known as Loy, a 50-year-old business owner, told AsiaOne that Tina saw her friends doing TikTok videos and wanted to follow.

"I told her that you can do TikTok and you can learn English faster by making English videos," said Loy, adding that Tina was "very happy" by the sudden surge in popularity.

"Sometimes she films herself and sometimes I film for her. My daughter also helps sometimes."

'After work, you are no longer a helper'

Tina started her TikTok account in January and her posts quickly went viral.

Her account now has nearly 4,000 followers and over 226,000 likes

In a video posted on Tuesday (April 28), Tina said that her employer told her: "You are a helper because of your work. After work, you are no longer a helper, you are who you are."

She added: "Helper is just a job title."

Another video posted on April 21 showed Tina thanking netizens for their love and support.

She said: "I didn't expect anything, but today, I have more than 3,000 followers and some of my videos reached over 100,000 views.

"I'm really surprised and very grateful."

In the comments section, netizens showered Tina with love and support, with some praising her employer for being "chill" and allowing her to post TikTok videos.

"Love your employer, so kind (to) support you do TikTok," said a user.

"Very cool employer! Hope more are also chill like this, domestic workers are humans too," another wrote.

"OMG your English has improved so much," added another netizen.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com