Domestic worker jumps from Toa Payoh flat after attempting to stab housemate

A domestic helper from Myanmar jumped from the fourth floor of an HDB flat after a failed attempt to stab her housemate.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning (Aug 16) at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, the housemate recounted how she had finished taking a shower that day when the 26-year-old woman attempted to stab her with a pair of scissors.

The housemate managed to dodge the attack and escape into the living room, where other inhabitants tried to restrain the attacker.

However, she managed to break free and started running up and down the corridor, even hitting her head against the wall at one point.

Despite their best efforts at reigning her in, they were unable to do so. One of them sustained light injuries on their arm in the process.

But before anyone could call the police, the helper suddenly turned tail and ran towards the end of the building and threw herself off the fourth storey ledge.

A neighbour was woken up by screams of "call the police", he told the Chinese daily.

The 35-year-old said: "When I came out to see what happened, the helper had already jumped. There was blood splattered around her and her body was twitching. It was a horrifying sight."

The police told AsiaOne the woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to the housemate, the helper was showing worrying signs ever since she first moved into the flat, as per their agency's arrangements.

"When I first moved in, she was already here. During this period we'd regularly see her crying and laughing. We once heard her say her work permit was about to expire, but due to our language barrier, I wasn't able to understand further."

At one point in time, the helper attempted to burn her passport too.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In May, a Filipino domestic helper based in Lebanon jumped to her death due to financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was believed she had been laid off after her employers themselves had financial troubles.

In Singapore, it was reported that domestic helpers found themselves working more since the circuit breaker was imposed on April 7. Even after the country entered phase one and two of reopening, domestic helpers have been encouraged to stay home during their rest days or take their days off during the weekday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Centre for Domestic Employees, calls to their helpline had doubled in the month the circuit breaker began, with three in 10 of them related to employment issues.

The Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training also noted that the number of helpers who had run away from their employers has doubled.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

