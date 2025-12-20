Don Don Donki removes helium 'voice-changer' canisters from Singapore outlets amid safety review

SINGAPORE - Japanese retail chain Don Don Donki has pulled helium canisters marketed as voice-changers off its shelves here amid a safety review, said Singapore's consumer watchdog on Dec 19.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said the chain has voluntarily stopped selling the product and is reviewing its compliance with applicable safety standards.

The canisters, which were on sale for $19.90 each, were advertised as being able to make users' voices more high-pitched when inhaled.

Each canister contains an 11.6-litre gas mixture, most of which is helium.

Photos of the product show that it is recommended for use only by consumers above 16 years old. There are also labels warning that rapid inhalation of the gas could result in serious injury, asphyxiation or death.

CCS said that to date, its Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) has not received any reports of people feeling unwell after inhaling gas from the canisters.

However, if products are found not to have met applicable safety standards, the CPSO can direct suppliers to stop selling them, the watchdog said.

Suppliers that do not comply with the CPSO's directions to stop selling non-compliant products could face a fine and/or imprisonment.

According to the CPSO's website, general consumer goods that fall under the Consumer Protection (Consumer Goods Safety Requirements) Regulations in Singapore do not require pre-market approval by the authority.

However, suppliers must still ensure products meet the applicable safety standards of any of these organisations:

International Organisation for Standardisation;

International Electrotechnical Commission;

European Committee for Standardization; or

ASTM International.

Suppliers should also ensure their products carry sufficient warnings about potential hazards.

ST has contacted Don Don Donki for more information.

[[nid:725531]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.