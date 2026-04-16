'Don't anyhow push people': Video of pedestrian shoving cyclist after he failed to give way at Telok Ayer zebra crossing goes viral

A pedestrian shoved a cyclist after he allegedly failed to stop at a Telok Ayer area zebra crossing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (April 15) at around 1.45pm, according to a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group that has since been shared widely online.

The video has since garnered over 184,000 views as at Thursday evening, with netizens divided on whether the pedestrian behaved appropriately or not.

Dashcam footage of the incident from a car shows the cyclist, who appears to be a food delivery rider, approaching the zebra crossing and failing to stop for pedestrians.

Two male pedestrians can be seen approaching the crossing, but the cyclist continues forward, only making a slight swerve to avoid the pedestrians.

A pedestrian in a grey shirt is then seen pushing the food delivery box on the bicycle's rear end while crossing the street, causing the lid to lift upwards and attracting attention from the cyclist.

The cyclist subsequently turns around, making an angry gesture towards the pedestrian and even pedals towards him for a confrontation.

The pedestrian can also be seen angrily pointing towards the cyclist and berating him while the driver of the car can be heard scolding the pedestrian for his rash behaviour.

"Don't anyhow push people on bicycle, will fall down leh," the driver is heard saying, adding that he will upload the footage to Facebook.

While some netizens applauded the pedestrian for taking action against the cyclist, others said that he was irresponsible and could have caused an unnecessary accident.

At the same time, others pointed out that both the pedestrian and cyclist were in the wrong.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com