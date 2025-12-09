'I don't ask, I just inform': Tech professional contrasts corporate leave culture between India and Singapore

A clip by a tech professional comparing the work culture between India and Singapore when it comes to taking leave has gone viral.

Using a mix of Hindi and English, the user, Amandailylogs, poignantly shared how in India, "we had to invent tragedies just to get a Friday off".

"Here in Singapore I do not ask, I just inform," he added, contrasting the difference in attitudes in the Instagram video posted on Monday (Dec 8).

The software engineer from India also shared his opinion that employees who sit in office after 8pm "thinking (they're) working hard" are "just being exploited".

"After 6pm, my phone belongs to me, not to my boss."

He also explained in the caption to the clip that moving to Singapore had sparked his mindset shift.

He wrote: "In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren't working. You overshare details hoping for sympathy or approval.

"In a growth culture, you simply notify," he stated, urging people to "stop justifying your time off".

He concluded: "Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess."

Speaking to AsiaOne, the user, Aman Vaishnav, 25, shared that he has been working in Singapore for close to eight months in his first job.

He also clarified that he has not had experience working in a toxic work culture and he is speaking solely from "personal experience".

"I am also not claiming whole India is like this. It's just what I have felt and many of my friends are experiencing this," Aman stated.

Aman's post has since gone viral, with over 570,000 views within a day. It has also been covered by news outlets in India.

Commenters to the post have expressed envy, with several asking Aman for jobs in Singapore.

However, the picture is not quite as rosy, according to some who have moved here.

One commenter who claimed to have been living in Singapore for the past three years stated that they still feel under a lot of pressure and "haven't been lucky enough to feel that light". However, they agreed that "everything else here is truly top-notch".

In a reply, Aman stated that the work environment could largely depend on the company one is in.

Another user on Instagram also shared about knowing "many companies in Singapore" that expect employees to work 12 hours a day, without providing any other details.

In another post, Aman also compares life in India and Singapore, where "true luxury is living in a system where public transport is faster than a supercar".

"Back home, we measure success by the logo on our steering wheel. Here, I measure success by the quality of my peace... People see me cooking Maggi and call it 'struggle'. I call it freedom.

"Because when you have dollars in your account and sukoon (peace) in your mind... even a two-minute noodle bowl tastes like a five-star meal."

