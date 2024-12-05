Don't berate my volunteers, says Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng after man makes a scene over free haircut

Never look a gift horse in the mouth — and certainly don't harass the person giving you a free haircut.

A man started making trouble over a free haircut he received in Tampines last month, said MP Baey Yam Keng on Wednesday (Dec 4).

In his Facebook post, Baey shared that although the uncle wasn't a familiar face, volunteers welcomed anyone who needed a trim.

"He was unhappy that his sides were not balanced and told our volunteer in charge that the haircut is ugly," Baey wrote.

"He made a scene, saying that we are not doing a good job and that as organisers, we should have scrutinised our hairdressers.

"He went on to confront Aunty Jenny who cut [his hair] for him, saying that she should retire and not give such lousy service."

Aunty Jenny, 82, is one of the pioneers of the decade-old community project that offered residents free haircuts, Baey shared.

She is a regular volunteer hairdresser who brings along homemade snacks to share with fellow volunteers.

While he wasn't able to attend the session in person, the MP said that other residents and hairdressers chided the man.

"Eventually my volunteer in charge got another hairdresser to trim his hair again."

'Respect our volunteers'

In his Facebook post, Baey also defended the project's volunteers, stating that they may not be professional or full-time hairdressers, but they have basic skills, experience and "the heart to serve".

"I hope residents and those who come for the free haircut (and nail trimming) respect our volunteers who spend their Sunday afternoons away from their families and work to help the community," he said.

"They may not give the most ideal haircut based on one's expectations but so far, no resident has complained over the last 10 years.

"If you are not confident of or comfortable with the expertise or quality of service, do not come and queue up for the free service. Do not berate my volunteers. I have asked my volunteer in charge to turn away people who do not respect the volunteers."

