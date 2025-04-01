'Don't cheat, don't be greedy': Elderly couple in their 90s share secret to longevity with DPM Heng in viral clip

During his recent walkabout in Bedok, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met an inspiring and lively couple in their 90s who shared their secrets to living a long and healthy life.

A video of the heartwarming moment featuring the Lims was posted on DPM Heng's Facebook page on Sunday (March 30).

At the beginning of the clip, the elderly woman is seen speaking in Cantonese and telling DPM Heng, who is also the MP for East Coast GRC, how happy she is every time she sees photos of him.

Displaying her sense of humour, the woman also joked about having "two boyfriends," referring to her two walking sticks, to which DPM Heng laughed heartily and quipped that they must be "very supportive" of her.

In the video, it was revealed that she is 96 years old while her husband, who was born in 1927, is 98.

When asked about the secret to their longevity, the woman replied, "eating oats," indicating that she and her husband have a bowl each, presumably every day.

DPM Heng responded that he also eats oats, to which the elderly man piped up, "Very good," while giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up sign in support.

The elderly woman also went on to dispense some important pearls of wisdom.

"Most importantly, don't cheat and don't be greedy. Only buy what you can afford to eat, and if you can't, then don't," she said.

Her husband added that treating others with respect and putting others first were also values that their elders had imparted to them.

DPM Heng then remarked that smiling often is another tip for living a long life, to which the couple agreed.

Sharing his own perspective, DPM Heng added: "Whatever you do, it must align with your conscience and never do anything that goes against it."

He also expressed his hope to be like the elderly couple and have the same level of vitality when he's in his 90s.

The one-minute clip has since received over 3,800 likes and garnered more than 289,000 views, with commenters lauding the heartwarming video and "cute couple".

