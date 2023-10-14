'Don't come again': Tampines hawker allegedly blasts customer who questioned her about $5.30 nasi lemak

She had simply just wanted to get a pack of nasi lemak to satisfy her father's cravings.

But Kelly Liu allegedly ended up being screamed at by the hawker attending to her.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 13), Liu, who said she just moved to the area, shared that she had gone to a stall at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre in the morning to takeaway the food.

Her box of nasi lemak, which came with a chicken wing, a sausage and extra rice, added up to be $5, with the takeaway box costing an additional 30 cents.

"This economical stall is not economical after all," she lamented, adding that she was shocked by the final price.

So, she questioned the hawker attending to her, whom she described as a "middle-aged lady".

But the hawker allegedly did not take the feedback too well.

"She just screamed at me and said if you think it is expensive don't come again!" recounted Liu.

"This is my first and last time visiting this stall. Please beware of the overcharging and bad attitude auntie."

AsiaOne has reached out to Liu for more details.

In the comments, some netizens sided with Liu, saying that she had been overcharged for her food.

But there were others who remarked about how cost of living will rise even more next year with the GST hike next year.

Several others also said that instead of complaining, Liu should have either just walked away or boycott the stall.

It seems like Liu isn't the first customer that has complained about this hawker's prices or attitude.

On Google reviews, one netizen shared her own bad experiences with the hawker.

There were other reviews that also lamented about the prices of the food.

However, not all the reviews were bad and some praised the hawker's food.

