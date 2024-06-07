'Don't come back, clown': Choa Chu Kang coffee shop operator claps back at diner over 1-star Google review

After-sales service is important - but these customers certainly didn't expect to be served in this manner.

The operator of Choa Chu Kang coffee shop Kosma Food CCK302 has been reportedly clapping back at netizens leaving one-star reviews on Google, dating back as far as two years ago.

Responding to a review claiming that their coffee tastes "very bad" and bland, the operator said: "Okay, then don't come back, clown."

When a netizen commented that food at the establishment was too expensive, the operator wrote: "No money ah bro."

"Go get [more money], broke a** h*," the operator replied to another comment on price.

A picky eater also found fault with how close cleaning agent was used in proximity to food meant to be served.

"Intended to grab some breakfast for my team until I saw a staff spraying glass cleaning agent at the glass panels with the cooked chicken and duck right there," the user wrote.

Snapping back at the review, the operator simply said: "You don't like then don't come here, clown."

However, not all one-star reviews are given the same treatment - a thoroughly written review by a diner claiming that her food was re-fried and cold instead earned an apology from the operator.

"Aiyo sorry to hear this darling, I will speak to my tenant about it right away. Sorry again darling," the operator apologised.

The coffee shop currently maintains four stars out of five based on reviews on Google.

'Never seen such a rude owner'

In a post on Facebook sharing screengrabs of comments made by the operator, many netizens were shocked by the "rude" responses diners received.

"The owner so rude," said one user. "Soon, [the coffee shop] will be closed down."

"Never see such rude owner… hope that everyone will boycott," another said.

Some also wondered if the account had been hacked and someone else was leaving these responses to reviews.

Others also found humour in the situation, expressing interest in supporting the establishment because of these responses.

"Burn!" One user commented, complimenting the owner's roast.

Another said: "Must support the uncle… I'm going to go when I'm back."

AsiaOne has reached out to the coffee shop operator for comment.

