'Don't disgrace Singaporeans': Driver blasted for hogging JB petrol kiosk

A driver of a Singapore-registered car has earned the ire of many after hogging a Caltex petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru.

In a Xiaohongshu post titled "Don't disgrace Singaporeans" on Oct 25, user Minmin Loves To Sleep shared a photo of a Mercedes with a Singapore licence plate parked at the petrol kiosk.

Another photo shows a group of five people gathered outside the station's convenience store, with at least one individual eating.

Minmin wrote: "This driver was already done with pumping petrol. I saw him slowly walk over to the convenience store to buy something.

"He then gave the food to other people, and the group began eating at the store's entrance."

While they were doing that, a long queue had formed at the station as other drivers waited for their turn to pump petrol.

"There's side parking right in front of them if they just drove their car over," Minmin said. "There's a whole bunch of parking spots."

The woman added that she doesn't have an issue with people buying things after refuelling their vehicles, but noted that those that do so usually make haste while shopping.

"Truth be told, if there was no one waiting in line to pump petrol, who would care how long you take to park there and buy things inside?" she also stated.

"The problem is that there was a lot of people waiting, and they had been waiting for quite a while."

Minmin clarified that she didn't know if the group consisted of any Singaporeans, but she was certain that the vehicle is Singapore-registered.

An uncultured 'culture'?

Minmin isn't the first to encounter a situation like this, according to comments on her post.

"I see this quite often in Johor Bahru," a Xiaohongshu user claimed. "I'll always immediately blare my horn loudly."

Another netizen remarked: "There's a reminder device in the middle of your steering wheel, press it once. If that's not enough, price it twice. If it's still not enough, press it for a longer duration."

A netizen chimed in: "This is Singapore's culture — in Singapore, many people choose to buy things [from the convenience store] after refuelling and won't move their car away.

"All I can say is that I've not adapted to these customs."

