'Don't harass us!' Debt collectors get cold shower by female 'debtor' with garden hose

When debt collectors showed up at her front gate, a woman decided to pour cold water on the problem – literally.

A couple of debt collectors were left soaking wet after a woman sprayed water on them from the front gate of her house.

The incident was captured on video and posted onto debt collection company AG Adler's Facebook page on Dec 17.

Its caption, alleging that the woman in the video is a debtor, read: "Wah now debtors owe money dun pay n come out with many patterns... but this'll teach us to be even tougher n wiser tq."

In the video, the woman is seen talking to two men who appear to be debt collectors outside of her house.

Moments later, she walks back into her front yard area and picks up a garden hose.

At this point, the person recording the video can be heard saying in Mandarin: "She's gonna spray water ah! Let her spray, let her spray!"

The woman then aims the hose at the debt collectors and duly sprays water on them.

One of the debt collectors approaches her and says: "If you spray, we will call the police, don't harass us!"

You can watch the full video here:

A separate Facebook post by AG Adler showed two police officers outside the woman's house later on.

PHOTO: Facebook/Ag Adler Oper

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.