Don't kan cheong, free masks from Temasek Foundation not ready for collection yet

Some say cheap must buy, free must take. But not today.

If you've recently come across a photograph of a banner with Temasek Foundation's logo, offering 50 medical masks and 25 N95 masks with every SP bill, and showing Aug 4 as the date for collection, don't be too hasty to head out of your home.

This morning, Temasek Foundation clarified in a Facebook post that there isn't a free mask distribution today (Aug 4).

#fakenews :) We know some of you have received a photo about a mask distribution that's happening today. There isn't one... Posted by Temasek Foundation on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

They said: "There isn't one today, but we're conducting operational trials for the distribution of medical and N95 masks. This will start in late August or early September."

For more updates, as well as other items they are distributing, visit Temasek Foundation's Facebook page.

