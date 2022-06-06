Don't touch my backside, man scolds fellow MRT train passenger

A man exploded in anger after a fellow commuter apparently brushed against him on a train and admonished those who tried to intervene.

Stomp contributor Yen shared videos of the incident that occurred on the North-East Line on Sunday (June 5), at around 8.45pm.

He said: "This 'excuse me bully' suddenly started shouting at another passenger. He accused the passenger of touching his backside and not saying 'excuse me' while moving further into the train."

In the video, the man can be seen scolding a younger commuter for supposedly touching his buttocks while walking past him.

He then shouted at the commuter, "Say 'excuse me'! Do you understand?! Eh, do you understand the word?! Answer! I said, answer! Do you understand the word? Say 'excuse me'! Do you say?!"

When someone, who was recording the incident, tried to intervene, the man turned around and yelled, 'Eh f*** you!" He then repeatedly asked, "Who are you?" and said he was not worried about being filmed.

He also said, "I got my right to ask people not to touch my backside!" and "Don't be kay poh... You kay poh! Not your problem! Now I'm telling you it's not your problem."

Other commuters in the background were met with equal hostility when they tried to intervene.

When another person told the man that the train was a public space, the man responded, "Public your father place ah? Can touch backside and go in ah?"

Someone is later heard making a call for assistance about the "rowdy passenger here", to which the man replied, "You are rowdy lah, you are nobody lah," before alighting at Boon Keng MRT station.