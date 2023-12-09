'Don't use your social media during workout sessions': Signage in condo gym sparks debate

Normal or ridiculous?

A signage placed outside a condominium gym in Singapore has stirred discussion among netizens on whether the rule of not using social media in the gym is reasonable or stupid.

In a post uploaded on Sgfollowsall on Friday (Dec 8), a picture of three signage pasted on the glass wall of the gym shows one rule saying: "Do not use your social media during your workout session."

Sent in by a follower, the photo was accompanied by the caption "Most stupid gym signage I've ever seen lmao." The follower stated that their neighbour was using the gym when a security guard came in to tell the latter to stop using his phone, adding that it was ridiculous.

The post sparked debate in the comments section where some netizens found the rule to be normal with one stating that "none of the demands sound stupid what".

Some netizens said the rule was beneficial for gym etiquette with one saying: "I wish these rules exist for all gyms. Really dislike those people who hoard the machine, sit there and scroll through their phone. So annoying."

On the other hand, some netizens felt that the rule on the signage is ridiculous. One netizen questioned the rule, stating that it was "stupid indeed. As long as it's not disrupting anybody, why can't people use their phones?"

ALSO READ: Woman allegedly threatened after reporting member's husband for reserving spot in gym

crystal.tan@asiaone.com