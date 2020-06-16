'Don't worry, I'm here': Boy holds nervous sister's hand while ordering food at hawker centre

It can be reassuring to know that someone has got your back, no matter what. And sometimes, it's just what you need to pull through difficult situations.

Tasked to order her own food

Activities that seem like a piece of cake for many adults, such as ordering food or being sent to run an errand, can be an overwhelming experience for a young child.

Just like this little girl who was tasked by her dad to order her own food, detailed in a Facebook post shared by Alex Chua on June 13.

Chua was queueing for his breakfast at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre and overheard the conversation between the girl and her father. Her dad also passed her a $5 note alongside his instruction.

According to Chua, she appeared nervous and kept looking around after her father had left.

When her brother joined her in the queue moments later, she calmed down.

Brother to the rescue

The girl grabbed onto her brother’s hand tightly and leaned closer to him, as though seeking courage.

While her brother’s presence seemed to provide the much-needed support, what he did next was the sweetest thing ever.

“Don’t worry. I’m here,” the boy reassured his sister, giving her the push that she needed to bravely complete her task.

The heartfelt moment was captured by Chua and shared on social media, garnering many “awws” and positive responses.