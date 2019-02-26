Door falls on woman at carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall

A woman was taken to hospital after a door fell on her at the carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall on Sunday evening (Feb 24).

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to a video of the incident, which occurred on the fourth floor of the building at around 6.24pm.

In the video, a man is seen entering the lift lobby through its doors. A woman then followed behind.

As the pair waited for the lift, a door at the lobby entrance swung shut and came into contact with an adjacent door.

This caused the adjacent door to suddenly fall on the woman, who is sent crashing onto the floor.

Another man can be seen rushing into the lift lobby and helping the woman's male companion to move the door off her.

The two men then helped the woman to sit up.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for medical assistance at 321 Alexandra Road at around 6.30pm and conveyed one person to National University Hospital.

When Stomp visited Alexandra Central Mall on Tuesday (Feb 26) at around 5.40pm, the affected door had been removed.

Warning signs had also been put up.

When contacted by Stomp, a spokesman for the management of Alexandra Central Mall said: "There was an incident involving the glass door at the 4th storey carpark lift lobby at Alexandra Central Mall on 24 February evening.

"The management of Alexandra Central expressed regret on this unfortunate incident and is looking into this matter seriously.

"However, we are unable to reveal any details concerning this case as it is currently under police investigation."

The management has made direct contact with the parties involved in the incident and will render any assistance required, said the spokesman.

He told Stomp: "In addition, the management has also engaged a contractor to conduct thorough checks on all the glass doors and take the necessary safety measures."