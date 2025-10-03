DoorDash says Deliveroo app available in Singapore even after acquisition

Deliveroo’s mobile app and services will continue to be available in Singapore, even after its acquisition by US-based food delivery company DoorDash.

In a statement to its merchant partners, customers and riders on Thursday (Oct 2), DoorDash’s US-based CEO Tony Xu said that the “Deliveroo app and products you know and love aren’t going anywhere".

"You’ll still be able to order your favourites, run your businesses, or work and earn on the platform as you do today," he added.

In May, DoorDash had agreed to buy UK-based food delivery Deliveroo for about US$3.9 billion (S$5 billion), reported Reuters.

DoorDash, which controls two-thirds of the restaurant delivery market in the US, is looking to expand overseas through the acquisition to serve around 50 million monthly active users.

Deliveroo currently has around 150,000 riders in nine countries, including 6,000 in Singapore.

"We are committed to protecting the flexibility that makes this work unique," Xu said.

"At the same time, we’re excited to invest in improvements such as better mapping and new support and protections to make delivering easier, safer, and more secure."

[[nid:522704]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com