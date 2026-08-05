Double-decker bus gets wedged on bollard in Boon Lay, sparking traffic jam

A double-decker bus mounted a kerb and dislodged a concrete bollard while making a turn near Boon Lay Bus Interchange on Monday (Aug 3), causing a traffic jam after it became stuck.

The incident occurred at around 6.45pm when bus service 243G was travelling towards Boon Lay Bus Interchange at the junction of Jurong West Central 3 and Jurong West Street 64, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay told AsiaOne.

Gay said the bus captain had missed the slip road at the junction and struck a bollard while attempting to make a 90-degree turn.

A video of the incident on Tuesday shows the double-decker bus attempting, but failing, to reverse after a broken concrete bollard had become lodged in its left rear wheel.

The driver then disembarks to assess the situation and at least two other staff members, who reportedly arrived about 10 minutes later, are seen trying to help the bus get free.

At least three passengers can be seen seated on the lower deck of the bus.

One staff member then approaches the bus and removes the dislodged bollard, allowing the bus to drive forward.

The delay caused a traffic jam that stretched for hundreds of meters, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The bus captain continued the journey after conducting safety checks and confirming there were no injuries. All 15 passengers alighted safely at Boon Lay Bus Interchange, said Gay.

"SMRT Buses will review the matter with the bus captain and take appropriate action after investigations are concluded.

"We will continue to stress on the importance of safety to our employees. We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused," added Gay.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com