Double-decker bus crashes into taxi stand shelter at Bishan MRT Station, no injuries reported

A SBS Transit double-decker bus crashed into the shelter of a taxi stand at Bishan MRT Station during the morning rush hour on June 26, damaging it.

SINGAPORE - A SBS Transit double-decker bus crashed into the shelter of a taxi stand at Bishan MRT Station during the morning rush hour on Wednesday (June 26), damaging it.

A witness by the name of Kelvin who was in the vehicle behind the bus shared the in-car camera recording of the incident, which took place at at about 8.50am, with citizen journalism website Stomp.

There were 91 commuters on the bus at the time of the incident, SBS Transit told The Straits Times.

"A Service 13A bus hit the roof shelter of a taxi stand along Bishan Road this morning. Thankfully no one was injured as a result. We apologise to commuters and road users who were affected by this incident and are investigating the incident," a spokesman told ST.

In the video, the corner of the bus is seen hitting the shelter of the taxi stand, and a piece of debris falls to the ground.

The bus is seen attempting to veer away from the other vehicles on the crowded road.

Kelvin told Stomp that the "bus ripped away a piece of the shelter".

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.