Salesman in China apparently selling Singapore double-decker bus, amusing Singaporeans

They can take you almost everywhere across Singapore - but what is this particular bus doing outside of the country?

A familiar green bus has caught the eye of Singaporeans after a China-based salesman uploaded an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 15) trying to sell the vehicle.

In the post, user Penghuiz59, also known as Peter, shared that he is at Nansha port in Guangzhou.

Behind him is a green double-decker bus, complete with recognisable livery bearing the Singapore slogan "Moving Ahead Together".

"This is bus," he said in broken English. "Do you like this car?"

Peter continued: "This car is very beautiful. If you want to own this car, leave me a message. Thank you!"

His video has since attracted over 150,000 views with more than 3,500 likes.

Many users pointed out the origin of the bus, with one user even jokingly saying, "Welcome to Singapore!"

Another user quipped: "Include COE (Certificate of Entitlement)?"

"Cannot wait for the bus to come to Singapore," another user said.

Others also tagged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in their comments, enquiring if they were interested in making the purchase.

Whether anyone takes up Peter on his offer, the bus he's selling is similar to the double-decker buses that will soon be plying Singapore's streets.

LTA previously awarded six contracts for 660 new electric buses, of which 300 are double-deck buses, according to a press release in December last year.

This is LTA's first large-scale purchase of electric double-deckers, which are set to be progressively deployed from end-2026 to replace diesel buses that are approaching the end of their lifespan.

Among the 300, 150 are being purchased from ST Engineering Mobility Services, 50 from BYD and 100 from Cycle & Carriage.

AsiaOne has reached out to Peter and LTA for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com