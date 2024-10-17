'Downright sick': Woman troubled by Katong resident's creepy 'pet cemetery' in backyard

It's Halloween season.

As some prepare to celebrate this eerie occasion, others question their boundaries.

Stomp contributor Koncerned Kat was walking along a park connector in Katong when she stumbled upon a 'pet cemetery' in a resident's backyard.

Likely inspired by Stephen King's horror novel of the same name, the Stomp contributor shared that the cemetery featured four graves with names written in red on white crosses. There was also a freshly dug grave with a red light emanating from within.

To top it off, a sign with the words "Pet Cemetery" is splattered with 'blood' next to some cobwebs.

"It's not even Halloween yet and this guy has already set up an elaborate and seemingly bloody pet cemetery," said the Stomp contributor.

"Is this even appropriate or legal as it seems to imply bloody violence towards animals?"

She highlighted that the park connector is frequented by dog walkers and that there are also many cats in the area.

"Is this guy giving some sort of warning to pet owners? How do the residents and pet owners feel about this?" she asked.

She added that she was "creeped out" because the graves are so realistic and "downright sick".

"It makes you wonder if anything is buried in them..." she said.

[[nid:701644]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.