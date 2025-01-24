Downtown Line's Hume MRT station to open on Feb 28, ahead of schedule

Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line will be opening ahead of schedule, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Jan 24).

The station, previously expected to open in the second quarter of 2025, will be opening its doors to passengers on Feb 28, 3pm instead.

Hume station is situated along Upper Bukit Timah Road, between Hillview and Beauty World stations.

"When opened, it will be more convenient for residents to travel to the city centre," said transport minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Friday.

Previously, a trip from the area to Downtown station would take 45 minutes. But with the new Hume station, the same journey will only take around 30 minutes.

"It will also be easier for commuters to visit attractions like the Former Ford Factory and the Rail Corridor," Chee added.

There will be two separate entrances to the MRT station, with one facing Upper Bukit Timah Road and the other facing Hume Avenue.

Through the covered linkways, commuters will also enjoy sheltered access to nearby bus stops and pick-up or drop-off points.

60 bicycle parking lots will also be available near the MRT station's entrances for active mobility users, LTA said.

Hume station will be the Downtown Line's 35th fully operational station.

"With Hume station's opening, we are a step closer to our goal of having eight in 10 households within a 10-minute walk from a train station by the 2030s," Chee said.

"We will continue to expand our rail network to improve connectivity and convenience for our commuters."

