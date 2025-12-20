DPM Gan Kim Yong highlights whole-of-society effort as hundreds hit streets of Singapore to raise funds for Gaza residents

Maintaining peace and upholding the ceasefire in Gaza, while working towards the next phase of reconstruction is crucial, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at a fundraising event supporting relief efforts for affected civilians on Saturday (Dec 20).

Speaking to the media at the Armenian Church during Humanity Matters’ (HM) relief event, Gan said that relief work and fundraising efforts for conflict-stricken civilians in Gaza remain vital.

He noted that in previous years, many Singaporeans from different races and religions have come together with local charities to find ways to help people in Gaza.

"Singapore government is doing its part by contributing $1 million as seed money to support the fundraising efforts of the Singapore Red Cross as well as other charitable organisations," said Gan.

"We hope that this will go in some way towards helping to alleviate the suffering of the people who are affected in Gaza. This is an important effort and we will continue to harness whole-of-society effort to do what we can."

Over $25 million provided to date

This contribution forms Singapore's 11th tranche of humanitarian assistance for affected civilians in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, bringing total assistance to more than $25 million.

Gan, who attended the event as Guest of Honour, flagged off the street collection as about 200 volunteers and partners took to the streets to raise funds.

Prior to the flag-off, senior interfaith, community, and corporate leaders joined participants in a minute of reflection for the recent Bondi Beach shooting and ongoing humanitarian crises throughout Asia.

Known as the Street Collection for Gaza Relief, the event saw volunteers carrying donation cans and distributing "One Nation, One Humanity" stickers to members of the public.

[[nid:726730]]

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the funds will be equally disbursed to the Singapore Red Cross, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, Humanity Matters, and Mercy Relief to support water, sanitation, hygiene, food, and other relief efforts in Gaza.

The ministry said Singapore continues to urge all parties to facilitate the swift and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Chairman of HM, ambassador Ong Keng Yong, who hosted the year-end ground-up initiative, said: "How we respond to crises around us defines us as individuals and as a society committed to humane endeavours — supporting one another in times of adversity, particularly when natural and man-made disasters strike."

"It is therefore heartening to see so many volunteers from diverse backgrounds coming together this weekend to take part in this Street Collection to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis facing the population in Gaza.”

[[nid:724908]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com