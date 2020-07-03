DPM Heng Swee Keat calls for integrity regarding the '10 million population' issue; PSP's Dr Tan Cheng Bock says transparency is needed

After stating that he never did say that Singapore plans to increase the population to 10 million, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has now come out to say that integrity is very important in politics.

DPM Heng was referring to what Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Dr Chee Soon Juan had mentioned during the televised live debate on July 1.

Speaking to the media during a walkabout this morning (July 3), he said: "You erect a boogeyman, and then after that you declare success. I personally feel all along that integrity is very important.

"The reason why so many of our businesses have been doing well overseas is that Singaporeans are known to have integrity. So we must keep honesty and integrity in our system, and we must expect that of all candidates."

Adding that candidates ought to be sincere and honest in seeking to serve Singaporeans, he said: “The country is facing major challenges ahead. So let's not get distracted, let's focus on the key issues at hand. And let's see how we can create a better life for all Singaporeans. This is the core issue of this election."

Trust issue: Tan Cheng Bock

When asked about the 10 million population target on his walkabout today, Progress Singapore Party chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock said to reporters: “The fundamental reason why people start to question is because of trust, they no longer trust you. Are you telling us the truth? So you got to win that trust back.”

He also urged for more data and clarity on the issue.

“If the data is not given to you, people will speculate. If you [let them] speculate, they will. Because they don't know. You are not transparent with your data. Just tell us: we want 10 million, [and] why. We need it because of this [reason], we see it and we will tell you can or cannot.

"And if the reasons are sound and logical, why not? But you've got to show us the data. Don't give us in bits and pieces.”

He concluded his statement saying: “We (PSP) will go in [to Parliament] and try to tell you when and why it happened.”

