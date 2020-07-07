DPM Heng Swee Keat's race comments not an offence, say police after confirming reports filed

The police said that there was no offence in Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's comments concerning race, in a statement released today (July 7).

In response to media queries, the police confirmed that reports had been filed against Heng, who is contesting in East Coast GRC this general election.

Heng's remarks, "in the context they were made, do not evidence any intent to wound anyone's racial feelings or promote enmity between different races", read the police statement.

Photos of alleged police reports filed against him circulated on social media yesterday.

This came one day after two police reports were filed against Workers’ Party's Raeesah Khan over comments concerning race and religion that she made online in 2018.

On March 28 last year, Heng was asked if Singaporeans were ready for a non-Chinese Prime Minister during a student's forum at the Nanyang Technological University.

He replied that a segment of Singapore’s population is happy to have individuals from a minority race as their Prime Minister, but the older generation is not ready for that.

