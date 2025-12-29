Cavan Road restaurant apologises after revising $7 lunch buffet terms due to overwhelming response

A restaurant at Cavan Road has apologised after revising its lunch buffet terms following an overwhelming response from customers.

In an Instagram post on Dec 21, Dragon's Bite by Our Dining Place addressed the changes, outlining revised terms such as a 45-minute dining limit, table-sharing arrangements and updated payment conditions.

Additional terms included a limit of one bowl and plate per customer, with no reservations accepted.

The restaurant also noted that a customer with a reservation that day could not be accommodated as the venue was fully occupied.

"Due to [an] overwhelming response today, we wish to apologise to one [customer] who made a reservation and was not able to join us as we were fully occupied. Learnt through this experience, we have adjusted our lunch terms," said the restaurant.

This comes after the restaurant launched a promotion early this month for an unlimited lunch buffet at a nett price of $7, available from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The promotion was subsequently shared online by food review pages and influencers, where it gained significant traction.

Online reviews showed mixed reactions to the menu, with some praising the food while others were less impressed.

"Extremely favourable buffet at $7 nett, delicious food changed daily," said one reviewer.

Another customer criticised the service and quality, saying: "First time trying their $7 lunch buffet, but it was terrible. Went around 1pm, and most of the food was gone.

"Was told to wait for the chef to cook, but they are too slow. The carrots in the soup was not even well cooked, it was so hard. It felt rushed. This will be my first and last time."

