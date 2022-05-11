From dragon boating to skating on stage, Temasek Polytechnic graduates find creative ways to say their goodbyes

Graduation is one of the most important events in a student's academia, and recently some graduates from Temasek Polytechnic came up with really wacky ways to celebrate their achievement.

One posted a TikTok video on Tuesday (May 10) with him and his friends paddling a dragon boat in their graduation robes.

TikTok user syedamir0105 wrote, "It's been a rough few years but we did it. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. Happy Graduation bois (boys)!"

In the TikTok video, his friends and him were sitting down on a dock in shorts and their graduation gowns, and the video transitions to them dragon boating in perfect synchronisation.

It is unknown where this took place, and AsiaOne has reached out to this TikTok user for comment.

Some TikTok users rave about how cool the video is.

Another big element of the graduation ceremony is that walk across the stage to collect one's certificate.

One student rolled into his graduation in style, quite literally.

In the TikTok video also posted on Tuesday, he slid across the stage in a pair of Heelys, which are shoes with skating wheels in the soles, with the caption "Graduating in diploma of swag".

The official Temasek Polytechnic Twitter account also retweeted the video on their account.

Another student also posted a TikTok video on Tuesday where she did a dance as she walked across the stage.

The video currently has 87k likes on TikTok.

