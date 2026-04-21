Dramas, variety shows: IMDA and South Korea's SBS formalise partnership to co-produce content for global audiences

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and South Korea's television and radio network Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop media content for global audiences and strengthen capabilities across both countries' media industries.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday (April 21), IMDA said the partnership aligns SBS' ambition to produce globally appealing content with Singapore's push to create high-quality productions for international audiences.

Projects may include long-form dramas, variety shows, micro-dramas, non-fiction content and other entertainment formats, the statement said.

The agreement was witnessed by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How during an industry learning trip to Seoul.

Under the MOU, media companies and professionals from both countries will collaborate across the entire media value chain — from development and production to post-production and cross-border distribution.

Partnership includes AI-driven projects

In addition, the partnership will also explore the development of AI-driven media solutions, which include tools for content localisation, automated post-production processes and AI-enabled content creation.

Joint pilot projects and training programmes are expected to support the adoption of these technologies and enhance industry competitiveness.

IMDA and SBS will also identify new business opportunities in emerging media formats, online platforms and monetisation models.

The collaboration will support co-investment initiatives, expand market access and tap into talent pools across both countries.

Details of joint projects and AI initiatives are expected to be finalised at the Asia TV Forum and Market, scheduled to take place in Singapore in December 2026.

Yvonne Tang, Assistant Chief Executive for Media Industry Group at IMDA, said the partnership builds on South Korea's global influence in entertainment and complements Singapore's position as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

Bang Moon-shin, CEO of SBS, added that the collaboration will combine both parties' strengths to deliver high-quality content for global audiences, while leveraging AI to enhance multilingual accessibility and expand reach across Asean and beyond.

"By combining SBS's globally proven content production capabilities with IMDA's strategic objectives, we will ensure a continuous flow of high-quality content optimised for the global market," he said.

"Furthermore, by leveraging AI technology to implement multi-language services, we believe our content will expand its reach and competitiveness not only across Asean but also on the global stage."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com