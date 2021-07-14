Dream Cruises passenger, 40, tests positive for Covid-19

A 40-year-old passenger on board a cruise ship that returned to Singapore early Wednesday (July 14) morning has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The passenger, who was on a four-day "cruise to nowhere" on Dream Cruises World Dream, was taken to National University Hospital for treatment and further observation in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols, said Annie Chang, director of the Singapore Tourism Board.

Once the passenger provisionally tested positive, contact tracing began immediately and all on-board leisure activities were halted this morning, STB said.

Other passengers remained in their cabins and received contactless meal deliveries.

The ship, carrying 1,645 passengers and 1,249 crew, turned back hours ahead of its scheduled timing following a four-day "cruise to nowhere" that started on July 11.

Contact tracing is now underway.

Once contact tracing for the Covid-19 case is completed, other passengers will be allowed to disembark from the cruise ship that is docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre (MBCCS).

They can only leave (MBCCS) after undergoing an Antigen Rapid Test (ART). Their close contacts will be issued quarantine orders.

The ship's crew, which undergoes routine testing every week, will similarly undergo ART.

Further deep-cleaning will also be carried out onboard the vessel.

Passengers are also required to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of disembarkation and undergo a swab test at a designated government swabbing facility at the end of the monitoring period.

The World Dream started operating at 50 per cent passenger capacity on June 14. AsiaOne has contacted Dream Cruises for more information.

