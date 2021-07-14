Dream Cruises ship with suspected Covid-19 case returns to Singapore

A cruise ship with a suspected Covid-19 case onboard returned to Singapore early Wednesday (July 14) morning, hours before its scheduled timing on the same day.

Dream Cruises' World Dream docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre at about 6.30am, following a four-day "cruise to nowhere" that started on July 11, CNA reported.

According to passengers who spoke to CNA, the suspected Covid-19 case was in close contact with another case before they boarded the cruise.

The World Dream started operating at 50% passenger capacity on June 14.

AsiaOne has contacted Dream Cruises for more information.

