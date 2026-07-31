Drier days expected in Singapore during first fortnight of August

Drier days are expected in the first fortnight of August, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Friday (July 31).

There will likely be fair and sometimes windy conditions on some days of the two weeks, with greater likelihood in the second week.

Despite the relatively drier conditions, localised short-duration thundery showers are still expected in parts of Singapore on some days in the late mornings and afternoons.

On average, total rainfall is set to be below average for most parts of the island.

Maximum temperatures each day will likely range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C during the day — the warm temperatures may persist on some nights, leading to warm and humid conditions with temperatures remaining above 27 deg C.

Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to stretch beyond July into the first fortnight of August, with winds blowing from the southeast or south.

In the second half of July, there were similar short-duration, localised thundery showers over parts of Singapore, with heavy, thundery showers over much of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon of July 22.

On that day, Jurong Pier registered daily total rainfall of 105.8mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of July this year, with rainfall 58 per cent above average.

Approximately half of Singapore recorded below average rainfall in the second half of July, with Clementi registering rainfall 46 per cent below average.

On average, July was slightly cooler than the upcoming month, with temperatures ranging from 32 deg C to 34 deg C on most days.

Temperatures hit their peak in Ang Mo Kio on July 19 at 34 deg C.

Warm nights were also recorded over the eastern, southern and western parts of Singapore, likewise reflecting temperatures above 27 deg C.

[[nid:740890]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com