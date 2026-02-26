Repeat offenders, drink driving speedsters among 20 motorists to be charged

A total of 20 motorists, aged between 21 and 52, will be charged in court for drink driving on Thursday (Feb 26).

In a media release on Wednesday night, the police said they were arrested between July 2025 and February this year after failing breathalyser tests.

Seven of them face additional charges including, driving without due care and attention, leaving their vehicles in a manner that caused undue inconvenience to others, speeding and being repeat offenders.

Among them, two men, aged 28 and 44, were found driving at a speed of 112 kmh along Pan Island Expressway after allegedly consuming alcohol. They will face an additional charge of speeding.

Another three men, aged between 26 and 47, will each face an additional charge of driving without due care and attention after striking road curbs and/or public property such as traffic light pole, while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 21-year-old man left his car in a stationary position after falling asleep behind the wheel along Geylang Lorong 33. He will face an additional charge of leaving his vehicle in a position causing undue inconvenience to others.

If convicted of leaving his vehicle in a manner that caused undue inconvenience to others, he may be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

The seventh motorist to receive an additional charge is a 52-year-old man who had been disqualified for 12 months in 2010 for a previous drink driving offence. If convicted, he faces a mandatory jail sentence.

For the offence of drink driving, motorists can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction for drink driving, motorists may be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

They may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

