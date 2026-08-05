6,950 drink-driving cases sentenced since 2023; average driving ban lasted 38 months: Shanmugam

A total of 5,176 persons were arrested for drink driving between 2023 to 2025, while 6,950 cases were sentenced during the same period, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, was responding to a parliamentary question from Workers' Party MP Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), who had asked for the duration of driving bans, fines imposed and jail terms handed down to offenders sentenced to imprisonment.

In his written reply, the senior minister pointed out that arrest and sentencing statistics in a particular year are not directly comparable as persons arrested in a year may only be charged and/or sentenced in a later year.

This is due to the time required for investigations and court proceedings, Shanmugam explained.

Providing a breakdown for the 6,950 cases sentenced in the said period, he said that about 47 per cent, or 3,283 cases, received driving bans averaging 38 months in duration. Of these, 40 cases received lifetime driving bans.

Meanwhile, about 43 per cent, or 3,020 cases, received fines averaging $5,200. The remaining 647 cases were sentenced to an average of 45 days in jail.

First-time offenders in drink driving cases without aggravating factors such as accidents or injuries have typically been given a fine and a two-year driving ban.

However, on Aug 4, Parliament passed new traffic laws that cut the alcohol limits for drivers by more than half.

Once the new laws come into effect, alcohol limits in a driver's breath will also be reduced from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml to 15 micrograms, while blood alcohol level limits will be reduced from 80 milligrams per 100ml to 30 milligrams per 100ml.

This is in line with other jurisdictions in Asia, including Japan and South Korea.

Under the new law, first-time offenders could be jailed for up to 12 months, on top of the fine and driving ban.

The Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill also introduces a new offence of purposeful endangerment, which deals with a motorist who deliberately endangers another person using a vehicle and causes death.

Among other changes, it will also be an offence for any driver to hold a mobile communication device in their hand while their vehicle is moving.

Explaining the rationale for the amendments, Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that road accidents can lead to serious and irreversible consequences for victims and their families, and are entirely preventable.

"Our accident rate and fatality numbers need to come down," she added.

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editor@asiaone.com