Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner's consent and overturning it at Jurong West

An 18-year-old man was arrested after the car he was driving turned turtle in front of Jurong Point on Tuesday morning (June 25).

The police told Stomp that the man was arrested for taking the vehicle without the owner's consent.

Stomp understands that it belongs to someone the man knows.

Stomp contributors Naz and Anonymous alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos of the overturned car.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Jurong West Central 3 towards Jurong West Central 2 at about 9.39am.

The 18-year-old male driver was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.