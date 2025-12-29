Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Driver, 70, assisting with police investigations into hit-and-run case in Ang Mo Kio

Driver, 70, assisting with police investigations into hit-and-run case in Ang Mo Kio
The hit-and-run accident involved 2 cars and a lorry.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Ching Shi JiePUBLISHED ONDecember 29, 2025 1:19 PMBYChing Shi Jie

A 70-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations following a hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (Dec 28). 

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident involving two cars and a lorry at Block 223 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 8.20pm. 

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows a red Porsche reversing out of its parking lot, before ramming into a stationary lorry next to it. 

The car reverses and then moves forward again, this time hitting a BMW parked two lots away — causing a severely dented bumper. 

No injuries were reported from the accident, said the police. 

[[nid:726635]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com 

Accidents - Trafficviral
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.