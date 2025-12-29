Driver, 70, assisting with police investigations into hit-and-run case in Ang Mo Kio

A 70-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations following a hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (Dec 28).

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident involving two cars and a lorry at Block 223 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 8.20pm.

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows a red Porsche reversing out of its parking lot, before ramming into a stationary lorry next to it.

The car reverses and then moves forward again, this time hitting a BMW parked two lots away — causing a severely dented bumper.

No injuries were reported from the accident, said the police.

