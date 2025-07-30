Driver, 83, hits motorcyclist and crashes into Clementi coffee shop bollards, missing diners

An 83-year-old woman allegedly lost control of her vehicle, hitting a motorcyclist before crashing into bollards outside a coffee shop in Clementi on Monday (July 28).

The incident occurred at about 6.35pm at Block 449, Clementi Avenue 3.

A post shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed a photo of the damaged car crashed into the bollards, with a crowd gathered around the scene.

The accident appeared to have occurred at a zebra crossing leading to the coffee shop located beneath an HDB block.

According to Shin Min Daily News, when reporters arrived at the scene that evening, they saw that the front and right sides of the car were badly dented, and the licence plate had fallen off.

Members of the public told the Chinese evening daily that serious injuries could have resulted had the bollards not blocked the car’s path.

An ice cream vendor, who wished to be known only as Pan, 65, told the Chinese daily that he'd rushed to the scene after hearing the crash.

"A female motorcyclist was lying on the ground with what appeared to be an injured arm [and was] unable to move. Medical staff later bandaged her," said Pan.

Pan added that in addition to the female driver, there was an older man and another woman in the car.

He believed that the car had collided with the motorcycle, causing the rider to crash onto the sidewalk.

In addition to the motorcycle involved in the accident, a black car parked on the opposite side of the road was also believed to have been hit from behind during the incident, Shin Min reported.

Another coffee shop employee told Shin Min that the motorcyclist is a delivery rider and was conscious and able to speak after the accident.

It was also reported that two people, believed to be family members of the female driver, rushed to the scene. One of them stated that the driver was their grandmother, according to Shin Min.

A coffee shop employee also told the Chinese evening daily that the driver appeared frightened after exiting the vehicle and kept apologising to the rider lying on the ground.

Two nurses working at a nearby clinic also came to provide assistance.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 6.35 pm at Block 449, Clementi Avenue 3.

A 26-year-old female motorcyclist was conveyed to the National University Hospital in a conscious state, while the 83-year-old female driver is currently assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

