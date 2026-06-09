Driver, 84, allegedly drives after drinking, self-skids and crashes in Hougang

An 84-year-old driver was involved in a self-skidding accident in Hougang on Sunday (June 7) night after allegedly consuming alcohol prior to driving.

Eyewitnesses said they arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and found him still seated in the car after the crash. A female passerby had already stopped to assist him.

He repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle and insisted he was fine to continue driving, witnesses claimed, despite the vehicle's front left wheel axle been reportedly damaged after it struck a lamp post.

"He kept insisting he was okay and that he could still drive off," one witness said.

The driver was eventually calmed down by members of the public, but witnesses claimed that he remained unsteady on his feet.

He was also said to have admitted to consuming "a few drinks" prior to the incident and reportedly assured bystanders that he would not repeat the act.

During the incident, the female passerby also assisted in contacting the man's daughter.

Two migrant workers also stopped to help and guided him towards a roadside barrier while waiting for help to arrive.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 8.10pm at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Hougang Street 22, and that a person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Traffic Police officers escorted the driver in the ambulance, while another officer followed behind in a separate vehicle.

Two additional Traffic Police outriders were later deployed to manage the scene and assist with arrangements for the vehicle's removal with the elderly man's family.

AsiaOne had contacted the police for further information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com