Driver abandons BMW with false licence plate at St George's Road after hitting taxi and another BMW

A BMW car with a false licence plate was involved in two hit-and-run accidents at Geylang Bahru Road and St George's Road on Wednesday morning (Nov 6).

Stomp contributor Yong Jian alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos of the crashed vehicle near Block 22 St George's Road.

"The driver abandoned his white BMW after crashing through the gantry and into a black BMW," the Stomp contributor said.

"He was nowhere to be seen.

"A Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer was on the scene before the police arrived and started collecting evidence."

In response to a Stomp query the police said they were alerted to the two hit-and-run accidents at 11.32am.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a LTA officer had spotted a vehicle suspected for displaying a false license plate on his car along Geylang Bahru Road," a police spokesman said.

"However, the driver did not stop as instructed and drove off.